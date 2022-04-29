© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

RV Industry Association reports record first-quarter shipments

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published April 29, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
RVApril22.png
RVIA

The RV Industry Association is reporting another record month of RV shipments.

According to the association’s March survey, manufacturers had shipped 64,454 recreational vehicles by the end of the month.

That’s nearly 19 percent more than last March, and rounds out a record first quarter for the RVIA. The report says shipments are up 15.5 percent compared to this point last year.

The association reported 2021 as its best year for RV shipments following a 13-month streak of monthly shipping records.

RVIA spokesperson Monika Geraci said the association’s end-of-year forecast predicted that 2022 would be another record year, with 614,000 shipments anticipated by December.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags

WVPE News RVIARV Industry AssociationRV industryLocal
Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
See stories by Gemma DiCarlo