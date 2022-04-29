RV Industry Association reports record first-quarter shipments

The RV Industry Association is reporting another record month of RV shipments.

According to the association’s March survey , manufacturers had shipped 64,454 recreational vehicles by the end of the month.

That’s nearly 19 percent more than last March, and rounds out a record first quarter for the RVIA. The report says shipments are up 15.5 percent compared to this point last year.

The association reported 2021 as its best year for RV shipments following a 13-month streak of monthly shipping records.

RVIA spokesperson Monika Geraci said the association’s end-of-year forecast predicted that 2022 would be another record year, with 614,000 shipments anticipated by December.

