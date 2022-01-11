-
With October’s numbers now in, the RV industry has set a new annual record for the most vehicles shipped in one year. According to a new RV Industry…
-
Last month, Amazon announced plans for two facilities in Elkhart County — a robotics fulfillment center and delivery station — both projected to open in…
-
The recreational vehicle industry has set yet another monthly shipment record. According to the RV Industry Association’s latest survey of manufacturers,…
-
More than 60 percent of Michiana employers hired workers in the last six months, and 80 percent are planning to hire more this year. That’s according to a…
-
COVID-19 concerns have cancelled the Elkhart RV Dealer Open House for the second year in a row. According to the RV Industry Association, THOR Industries…
-
A federal labor board sided with an Indiana union Wednesday in a dispute over a display outside of a trade show in Elkhart. It signals government support…
-
The pandemic has driven many to seek outdoor activities and safer ways to travel, causing demand for recreational vehicles to soar. Now, the RV Industry…
-
The RV industry in northern Indiana is preparing to reopen in early May. RV manufacturers and dealers are brainstorming ways to keep employees safe as the…
-
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The RV industry in northern Indiana is watching what kind of impact the coronavirus may have on the market.Many of the factories in…
-
An Elkhart company will pay $55,484 in back pay after a Department of Labor investigation revealed they were not paying workers properly for overtime.157…