July RV shipments down but demand still strong, industry report says

RV shipments were down one third in July compared to last year but overall demand remains strong, according to a report from the RV Industry Association.

In 2021 — the best year ever for the industry — July saw 44,537 shipments. In comparison, manufacturers shipped 29,647 RVs last month, a 33.4 percent decrease from 2021.

But association president and CEO Craig Kirby said that number is in line with typical July shipments outside of a record year. And, he said, the decline matches up with earlier projections of strong shipments through the first half of 2022 followed by a decrease in the second half of the year.

Overall RV shipments this year are still up 2.5 percent compared to the same time last year. Because of that, Kirby said the association is still confident that 2022 will be one of the industry’s best years ever for shipments.

