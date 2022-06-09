Former Jimtown teacher who hit and injured student won’t face trial

A former Jimtown High School teacher who hit and injured a student earlier this year won’t face trial.

School security camera footage from February shows 62-year-old Mike Hosinski — then a social studies teacher — grabbing a student by the backpack, reprimanding them, then slapping them across the face.

A Feb. 25 release from the school says Hosinski confronted the student about the hoodie they had worn to his class. According to charging documents, the student was left with an abrasion and lump on his head, along with a bloody nose and lip.

Hosinski was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery — punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and up to one year in jail.

Hosinski initially pled “not guilty” and was set for a bench trial next Monday, but he entered a new plea agreement Thursday.

In exchange for pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery, Hosinski will serve one year of probation, undergo an anger evaluation and any follow-up and pay restitution if required. A no-contact order will also be issued for the victim.

Elkhart County Superior Court Judge Teresa Cataldo set Hosinski’s sentencing hearing for July 14.

The Baugo Community Schools Board granted Hosinski’s request for early retirement back in February, meaning he’s eligible for full pension benefits from the state.

The incident has also been referred to the Indiana Department of Child Services and licensing officials at the Indiana Department of Education.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

