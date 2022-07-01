© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

South Bend Mayor James Mueller had unplanned surgery Friday, now recovering in hospital, city says

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published July 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
Mayor James Mueller speaks during a February 2022 press conference on the city's Open Wi-Fi network.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
WVPE
South Bend Mayor James Mueller underwent an unexpected surgery at Memorial Hospital on Friday.

In a press release, the city says the surgery was successful and was carried out by the hospital’s cardiothoracic team — surgeons that specialize in procedures on the heart, lungs, esophagus or other organs in the chest.

Mueller will be released from the hospital in the coming days and is expected to make a full recovery.

“James and I are incredibly grateful for the Memorial Hospital staff who have put him on a path toward a speedy recovery,” first lady Kellye Mitros Mueller said in the release. “Today was a very personal reminder of how fortunate we are in South Bend to possess such world-class medical care in our city.”

Mueller was sworn in as mayor in January 2020, succeeding Pete Buttigieg, and turned 40 on June 29.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
