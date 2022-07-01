South Bend Mayor James Mueller had unplanned surgery Friday, now recovering in hospital, city says

South Bend Mayor James Mueller underwent an unexpected surgery at Memorial Hospital on Friday.

In a press release, the city says the surgery was successful and was carried out by the hospital’s cardiothoracic team — surgeons that specialize in procedures on the heart, lungs, esophagus or other organs in the chest.

Mueller will be released from the hospital in the coming days and is expected to make a full recovery.

“James and I are incredibly grateful for the Memorial Hospital staff who have put him on a path toward a speedy recovery,” first lady Kellye Mitros Mueller said in the release. “Today was a very personal reminder of how fortunate we are in South Bend to possess such world-class medical care in our city.”

Mueller was sworn in as mayor in January 2020, succeeding Pete Buttigieg, and turned 40 on June 29.

