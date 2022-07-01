South Bend police warn of recent string of armed robberies linked to dating apps

The South Bend Police Department says dating app users should take precautions in light of a recent string of armed robberies.

The department says that over the past few weeks, officers have responded to multiple armed robberies on the city’s northeast side.

According to the department, victims have said they agreed to meet someone from a dating app at a specific location. But once the victims arrived, they were robbed at gunpoint. No injuries have been reported.

The department says most of the robberies have occurred on weekends and is urging extra caution because of the Fourth of July holiday. Police recommend meeting people from dating apps in public places where other people are around as a precaution.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.