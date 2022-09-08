Another Osceola youth softball coach charged with child molestation

A second Osceola youth softball coach with the OC Crush league has been charged with child molestation. The news comes after former league president Michael Feltz was sentenced to 30 years in prison for statutory rape of one of the league’s players Wednesday.

According to court records, 47-year-old Bradley Mathis was charged Saturday with eight counts of felony child molestation. Mathis is listed as a coach of OC Crush on the league’s Facebook page and appears in team photos posted there.

The South Bend Tribune reports Mathis is alleged to have molested a 9-year-old girl who was a “close family member” and a player in the league numerous times over the past four years.

The girl’s mother reported the abuse to police in late July, and Mathis was arrested on Aug. 31 following an investigation.

