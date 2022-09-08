© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Another Osceola youth softball coach charged with child molestation

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published September 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

A second Osceola youth softball coach with the OC Crush league has been charged with child molestation. The news comes after former league president Michael Feltz was sentenced to 30 years in prison for statutory rape of one of the league’s players Wednesday.

According to court records, 47-year-old Bradley Mathis was charged Saturday with eight counts of felony child molestation. Mathis is listed as a coach of OC Crush on the league’s Facebook page and appears in team photos posted there.

The South Bend Tribune reports Mathis is alleged to have molested a 9-year-old girl who was a “close family member” and a player in the league numerous times over the past four years.

The girl’s mother reported the abuse to police in late July, and Mathis was arrested on Aug. 31 following an investigation.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

WVPE News LocalOsceolachild molestation
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
See stories by Jakob Lazzaro