© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

One man in custody after hours-long Sunday standoff in South Bend

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published September 12, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

One man is in custody following a standoff with police that continued for several hours in South Bend Sunday.

Officers were initially called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue to investigate a report of domestic violence just before 8:30 a.m. Officers were able to get a woman and a child out of the residence. The women had been injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

Officials say a man barricaded himself upstairs at the home. South Bend’s SWAT Team responded to the scene and crisis negotiators began talking to the suspect.

The suspect, who was armed, was ultimately taken into custody after more than four hours. He was not injured but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police say his arrest is pending his release from the hospital.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

WVPE News LocalSouth Bend Police Departmentstandoff
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer