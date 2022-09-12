One man in custody after hours-long Sunday standoff in South Bend

One man is in custody following a standoff with police that continued for several hours in South Bend Sunday.

Officers were initially called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue to investigate a report of domestic violence just before 8:30 a.m. Officers were able to get a woman and a child out of the residence. The women had been injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

Officials say a man barricaded himself upstairs at the home. South Bend’s SWAT Team responded to the scene and crisis negotiators began talking to the suspect.

The suspect, who was armed, was ultimately taken into custody after more than four hours. He was not injured but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police say his arrest is pending his release from the hospital.

