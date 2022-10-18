SBPD says call reporting active shooter at Success Academy was unfounded

The South Bend Police Department says a Tuesday call reporting an active shooter at the Success Academy charter school was unfounded.

In a statement, police spokeswoman Ashley O’Chap said officers responded to a report of an active shooter at the school around 12:30 p.m., but that no threat actually existed.

Officers went through the building and confirmed that all students and staff are safe, and that there’s also no threat to students and staff at the Success Academy charter school.

In recent weeks, schools across the United States have been targeted with hoax calls reporting active shooters. NPR’s Odette Yousef reported earlier this month that there were at least 113 incidents of fake active shooter calls across 19 states between September 13 and October 5. She also reported that the calls appear to be coordinated and may be coming from overseas.

O’Chap said the South Bend Police Department is currently investigating the origin of the call.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.