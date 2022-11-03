Indiana’s 2nd congressional district: Democrat Paul Steury

The race for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district took an unexpected turn earlier this year following the death of incumbent Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in an August car crash.

But Democratic candidate Paul Steury says that didn’t change his focus on running a grassroots campaign.

“I’ve been to all 11 counties as often as possible,” Steury said. “Getting to know who they are from the preachers to the factory workers, to the farmers, to the veterans.”

Steury sat down with WVPE’s Jakob Lazzaro for an interview on the race covering what issues he thinks matter the most to voters this fall and how he hopes to pull off a potential upset in the heavily Republican district.

You can listen to the full interview above.

WVPE also spoke with Libertarian candidate William Henry — that interview will be available on WVPE.org Friday.

Despite repeated requests, Republican candidate Rudy Yakym has not yet agreed to an interview.

