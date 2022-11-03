© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Indiana’s 2nd congressional district: Libertarian William Henry

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published November 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
Democrat Paul Steury (left) and Libertarian William Henry (center) sat down for interviews with WVPE. Republican Rudy Yakym (right) has not yet agreed to an interview, despite repeated requests.
Provided
/
Democrat Paul Steury (left) and Libertarian William Henry (center) sat down for interviews with WVPE. Republican Rudy Yakym (right) has not yet agreed to an interview, despite repeated requests.

The race for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district took an unexpected turn earlier this year following the death of incumbent Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in an August car crash.

But Libertarian candidate William Henry says he’s focused on providing voters an alternative choice.

“I think there are a lot of nonpartisan issues that aren’t being taken care of by the Democrats or the Republicans at all,” Henry said.

Henry sat down with WVPE’s Jakob Lazzaro for an interview on the race covering what issues he thinks matter the most to voters this fall and how he hopes to pull off a potential upset in the heavily Republican district.

You can listen to the full interview above.

WVPE also spoke with Democratic candidate Paul Steury — listen to that interview here.

Despite repeated requests, Republican candidate Rudy Yakym has not yet agreed to an interview.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags
WVPE News LocalRudy Yakym2022 electionPaul SteuryWilliam HenryIndiana's 2nd Congressional District
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
See stories by Jakob Lazzaro