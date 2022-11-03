Indiana’s 2nd congressional district: Libertarian William Henry

The race for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district took an unexpected turn earlier this year following the death of incumbent Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in an August car crash.

But Libertarian candidate William Henry says he’s focused on providing voters an alternative choice.

“I think there are a lot of nonpartisan issues that aren’t being taken care of by the Democrats or the Republicans at all,” Henry said.

Henry sat down with WVPE’s Jakob Lazzaro for an interview on the race covering what issues he thinks matter the most to voters this fall and how he hopes to pull off a potential upset in the heavily Republican district.

You can listen to the full interview above.

WVPE also spoke with Democratic candidate Paul Steury — listen to that interview here.

Despite repeated requests, Republican candidate Rudy Yakym has not yet agreed to an interview.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.