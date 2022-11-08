Republican Rudy Yakym wins open 2nd congressional district seat, succeeding Jackie Walorski

Republican Rudy Yakym will be the next representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district after winning the special and general elections for the open seat.

Yakym faced Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry in the race, which took an unexpected turn earlier this year following the death of incumbent Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in an August car crash.

Yakym is the director of growth initiatives at Kem Krest and previously served as finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign. And he opened his victory speech by paying tribute to the late congresswoman.

“Jackie was a fighter, and a devoted public servant,” Yakym said. “And I want to extend my deepest appreciation to her husband, Dean Swihart, and the entire Walorski family for their support in this race.”

Yakym said he’ll use his business experience to find “common sense solutions” to fight inflation and “stoke the flames of success” for major area industries such as agriculture and RV, boating and medical device manufacturing.

“The 2nd district is home to the Americans that make the country work,” Yakym said.

Yakym did not participate in the only congressional debate for the seat and tended to avoid media interviews. But he said he’ll be a representative for all district residents.

“Whether or not you voted for me, my door is always open to you,” Yakym said. “I look forward to continuing to learn from Hoosiers in the 2nd district.”

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.