The woman accused of setting several Elkhart County barn fires has been sentenced. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson. All other charges in Elkhart County were dropped. In November, the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas because of her criminal record. Thomas will serve about 8 years in house arrest and another two years on probation. She is ordered to pay restitution to the victim of one of the fires. Thomas’ sentence comes a little more than a month after her partner Joseph Hershberger was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in a string of arsons in 2021.