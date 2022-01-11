-
Elkhart County Sheriff’s department officials say they have made two arrests in connection to several barn fires in the county.According to a release from…
-
Indiana State Police have released details of a Thursday afternoon police chase that started at the typically busy intersection of Edison and Hickory in…
-
CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — A man in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is accused of joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Karl Dresch is charged with violent…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says a heavy metal guitarist who was photographed with the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol and is accused of spraying police…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been charged in the May 30 killing of former Indiana University football player and businessman Chris Beaty in downtown…
-
Indiana State Police say a Benton Harbor woman was arrested Wednesday for driving 116 mph with her 1-year-old daughter in the front seat unrestrained.(You…
-
An arrest has been made in the killing of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens of South Bend. St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor, Ken Cotter, announced that 18-year-old…
-
According to officials with the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office, Sunday evening Dazhon A. Howard, 21, of South Bend, turned himself in. He was booked…
-
Notre Dame has announced its campus police force arrested a man on a number of charges, including alleged criminal confinement involving a first year ND…
-
Indiana State Police have announced the arrest of a Nappanee man on child porn charges. (You can read the release below.) Elkhart County- On August 10,…