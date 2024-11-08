Suspect arrested in shooting death of Elkhart restaurant owner

Elkhart police say 24-year-old Joshua Peter Martinez of Plymouth was arrested on Thursday in Wakarusa, facing charges of murder and attempted murder. Romulo Jesus Reyes Osuna, who owned the popular Madrid Tokio Fusion restaurant in downtown Elkhart, was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a property on County Road 3. A second victim, Carlos Martinez, was also injured and remains in critical condition.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit took over the investigation, and a forensic autopsy confirmed Reyes' death as a homicide.

Joshua Martinez was arrested after investigators identified him as a suspect. On Thursday, a magistrate found probable cause for his arrest. He is being held without bond and is scheduled for an initial hearing in Elkhart Circuit Court on November 14th.

Formal charges are expected early next week. Elkhart County Police are still investigating the shooting and are encouraging anyone who has additional information to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.