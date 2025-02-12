Arrest made in 1986 LaGrange County rape cold case

A 62-year-old man from Michigan has been arrested in connection with a 1986 rape case that has haunted LaGrange County law enforcement for nearly four decades. Ricky Devonne McLatcher of Quincy, Michigan, was arrested on February 10, 2025, on charges of criminal deviate conduct, burglary, and criminal confinement.

The case dates back to the early morning hours of October 23, 1986, when a woman was abducted near Howe, Indiana, while stopped on the side of the road. The victim, who had pulled over to remove an object from the road, was taken against her will, sexually assaulted, and then transported to a second location near Orland in Steuben County, where she was assaulted again. Despite extensive investigation by local and state police at the time, the case went cold, with no suspects identified.

In 2015, a detective from the Indiana State Police took a renewed interest in the case, prompted by advances in forensic technology. The detective approached the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory to see if any DNA evidence from the original investigation remained. Upon confirmation that DNA evidence was available, the case was submitted to the Indiana DNA database, though no matches were found.

In 2023, a breakthrough came when the DNA evidence was examined using genetic genealogy techniques. Investigators were able to trace the genetic profile to a specific family line, eventually narrowing the search down to McLatcher.

Michigan State Police, in cooperation with the Indiana State Police, arrested McLatcher on February 10, 2025. He is currently being held at the Branch County Jail in Michigan, pending extradition to Indiana.

The case is being hailed as a victory for persistence and technological advancement. A combined effort between the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department, Steuben County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police District 22 Detectives, and the Cold Case Team was instrumental in solving the case. Additionally, funding for the DNA analysis was provided by the non-profit Seasons of Justice, which facilitated the use of private genetic genealogy services from Parabon, a laboratory specializing in DNA technology.

While the arrest brings a sense of closure to this long-unsolved case, authorities remind the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.