-
LAGRANGE, Ind. (AP) — Peace, love — and LaGrange. LaGrange County in Indiana has repealed a 1971 law that was intended at blocking huge gatherings like…
-
The Indiana State Dept. of Health has updated its county-by-county COVID-19 map and it shows that Elkhart, LaGrange and Pulaski counties are in red. The…
-
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health updated the color coding on its map tracking COVID-19 cases in all 92 Hoosier counties. Based on information…
-
Today the Indiana State Dept. of Health updated its color coding on its map tracking COVID-19 cases in all 92 Hoosier counties. Based on information…
-
NEW (Nov. 15):INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Public health officials have reported another 6,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana and 22 additional deaths. The…
-
Indiana's State Dept. of Health just released new COVID-19 data and LaGrange County is now in red on the county-by-county coronavirus dashboard. The…
-
The Indiana State Dept. of Health has announced that aerial mosquito spraying is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday after a human case of EEE (Eastern…
-
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An evangelical organization is opening a faith-based educational facility at a Indiana location that was once a military academy.…
-
During Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's regularly scheduled COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, one of the first topics addressed was the surge of COVID-19…
-
NEW:Today the LaGrange County Health Department announced that the Indiana State Dept. of Health will offer mobile COVID-19 testing in the county Thursday…