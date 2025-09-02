© 2025 WVPE
Westview superintendent placed on leave after OWI arrest

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published September 2, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT
Westview Superintendent Randy Miller was arrested on Sunday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Provided by LaGrange County Sheriff's Department
Westview Superintendent Randy Miller was arrested on Sunday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Westview School Corporation has placed Superintendent Randy Miller on administrative leave after his arrest Sunday, Aug. 31, on three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, the district told families in a letter.

The school board said it acted immediately after learning of the arrest and appointed former superintendent Randy Zimmerly to serve as interim leader. Board president Keith Lambright called the arrest “a serious matter of the highest order,” and said the board will follow required procedures before making any employment decisions.

The board plans a special executive session Thursday, Sept. 4, to discuss Miller’s status. Lambright wrote that the district expects all educators, including Miller, to meet “the highest standards of professional conduct.”

WVPE requested additional comment from Westview Schools. A district spokesperson said no further statements will be made until after Thursday’s executive session.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
