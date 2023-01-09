© 2023 WVPE
St. Joseph County Police are looking for a missing 12 year old

Published January 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
St. Joseph County Police are looking for a missing 12 year old. Iris Moran-Walton is reported as a runaway and last seen near the 51 thousand block of Lilac Road last night. Iris is approximately 5' 3", 100lbs, and has short, brown hair and brown eyes.Iris was last seen wearing a brown corduroy coat, a red hoodie, green sweatpants and red high top Chuck Taylor shoes. Iris may be riding a Giant brand indigo colored bicycle. If you have any information, please contact the St. Joseph County Police Department or the St. Joseph County Police Detective Bureau.

