© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Weekly Statehouse update: Physician non-competes to Senate, committee hears housing bill

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 30, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST

A House committee advances legislation to bring down the cost of new housing. A Senate committee approves a ban on physician non-compete agreements. And a bill to better treat mental health in the criminal justice system takes its first step.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

HB 1005: Housing

The housing bill would create a loan fund that local governments can get money from to pay for infrastructure costs associated with new housing, such as connecting water, sewer, gas and electric lines. Advocates say such costs can add as much as $57,000 to every new home.

SB 7: Physician non-competes

Supporters of a ban on new physician non-competes say the agreements increase the cost of health care by limiting competition. But opponents say non-competes help protect investments – things like signing bonuses and equipment. And rural health care leaders argue banning non-compete agreements will actually drive up costs in rural settings.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

HB 1006: Mental health programs

And a bill moving through the House would create a system for law enforcement to refer people they’ve arrested to mental health care providers for evaluation and treatment. Supporters of the measure say it will vastly improve mental health outcomes by keeping people in need out of jail, where treatment is limited at best. Still, some worry about a lack of mental health care providers.

Find all the bills our statewide team is covering in our bill tracker at ipbs.org/projects/2023billtracker/ 

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Tags
WVPE News Indiana StatehouseNon-CompeteDoctordoctorshousing
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith