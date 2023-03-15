Elkhart Dam Water Level Set for Controlled Adjustment

Officials with Indiana Michigan Power announced Tuesday that they will begin raising the water level upstream of the hydroelectric dam on the St. Joseph River in Elkhart on March 20th. Operators will be increasing the level of the reservoir by about 6 inches a day over a three-to-four-day period. The water level is normally lowered in the late fall or early winter to reduce ice buildup and flooding upstream. People who live along the St. Joseph River, within eight miles upstream of the Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant, should be aware of the change in water levels.

