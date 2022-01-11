-
Indiana Michigan Power announced it plans to decrease residents' fixed monthly charges by about 1 percent in May and another roughly 4 percent in January…
-
Updated 2:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.Several days of severe weather this week left thousands across Michiana without power. At the peak of the storms, more…
-
Survey results released Monday by the National Weather Service indicate an EF-1 tornado touched down in St. Joseph County near Wyatt early Monday morning…
-
Indiana Michigan Power got approval Thursday to build a large solar farm in St. Joseph County.The solar farm is expected to generate enough power for…
-
Indiana Michigan Power gave a $216,000 grant for education to the Potawatomi Zoo. The grant money will create a STEM classroom on zoo grounds, provide…
-
This morning several thousand people in a swath from Elkhart southeast to Fort Wayne were without power for several hours. The outage this morning was…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are moving to ban the possession of e-cigarettes by minors.Legislation approved unanimously by the Senate on…
-
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (AP) - A reactor at a nuclear power plant in Berrien County is shutting down this week for refueling, maintenance and testing. Indiana…
-
Indiana Michigan Power is lowering the water levels around its dam in Berrien Springs for maintenance work.The St. Joseph River will be lowered three and…