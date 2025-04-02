I&M crews work to restore power after storm damage

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) crews are working tirelessly to restore power following Sunday’s storm, which caused significant damage across the region. A total of 323 power poles were broken or damaged as a result of the storm, affecting thousands of customers.

Schnee Doyle, spokesperson for I&M, provided a breakdown of the damage: "For Southwest Michigan, total, I&M discovered 152 broken or damaged power poles. Also in Michigan, our damage assessment crews discovered 314 individual spans of downed electrical lines. In Indiana, our damage assessment crews found 171 broken or damaged pools and 993 individual spans of downed electrical lines due to Sunday's storm."

I&M’s meteorologists continuously monitor weather conditions to prepare for potential storms. Ahead of Sunday’s storm, the company proactively requested help from mutual assistance crews. As a result, 2,700 workers from nine states have been on the ground since the storm to assist with restoration efforts.

Although I&M has the capability to monitor power outages, Doyle emphasized the importance of community involvement.

Doyle urged residents to stay clear of any downed power lines. "If you notice a down line or any other electrical hazards, please stay as far away as you can and call your local police department or I&M," she said.

For those experiencing outages, I&M offers an app and an online outage map to track restoration efforts and receive updates.