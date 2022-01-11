-
Several thousand Michiana residents were left without power following Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms. As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana Michigan Power had…
Updated 2:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.Several days of severe weather this week left thousands across Michiana without power. At the peak of the storms, more…
One of Indiana’s largest coal plants is expected to close in the next seven years. Indiana Michigan Power had already planned to close half of the…
NEW: (Jan. 4 at 3:45m):Here is the latest from I&M on the utility's effort to restore power following an ice storm on Jan. 1st and snow over the weekend.…
Several cities and companies have suspended utility shut offs during the coronavirus pandemic. It could help families on the margin.Indiana Michigan Power…
Indiana Michigan Power got approval Thursday to build a large solar farm in St. Joseph County.The solar farm is expected to generate enough power for…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Michigan regulators have approved a rate increase for Indiana Michigan Power, though one significantly smaller than initially…
A consumer advocate group says Indiana Michigan Power doesn’t need most of its proposed $172 million rate increase. Under I&M’s proposal, customers’…
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold three public hearings this month - Thursday, July 11th at the South Bend Century Center, Monday, July…
Thousands of I&M customers were in the dark for hours Thursday in the Granger and Elkhart areas after the utility says a squirrel got into a substation…