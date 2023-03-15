© 2023 WVPE
South Bend Police Patrol Cars Now Equipped With 50 New Defibrillators

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
Police officials in South Bend announced Tuesday that they had acquired 50 fully automatic electric defibrillators to deploy in the department’s fleet of patrol vehicles. The AEDs were paid for with grant funds. Officials say the goal is to better respond to cardiac emergencies across the city. The new AEDs use utilize voice-prompts to guide users through operating the device. Officers are undergoing training on how to use the new defibrillators this week.

