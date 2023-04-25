© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Electronically tracking someone without their consent illegal under bill headed to governor

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
Lauren Chapman
/

People who track others electronically without their consent will be committing a crime in Indiana under legislation headed to the governor’s desk.

Lawmakers gave final approval to a bill Monday that developed out of a near-fatal tragedy.

An Indiana woman named Millie Park was nearly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend after he tracked her down via a GPS device he had put on her car without her knowing.

Sen. Mike Crider (R-Greenfield) saw Park’s story and wrote SB 161 to criminalize electronic tracking, with some exceptions.

Crider said her story is not an isolated one.

“I got a call from a lobbyist that was at an auto dealership over the weekend," Crider said. "A technician came in and said, ‘Whose red car is this out there?’ A gentleman raised his hand and said, ‘Well, it’s my daughter’s car.’ And he said, ‘Do you know there’s a tracker on her car?’”

Family members are still allowed to electronically track each other under the bill, unless there’s a restraining order in place.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
