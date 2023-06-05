Patrick Woods, and Anna PS on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour - Episode 65

This episode of Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features Warsaw, Indiana native, Patrick Woods playing his ethereal and rhythmic guitar compositions.

Patrick is an avid acoustic player and employs various techniques that include string snaps, octave hammer-ons, harmonic sprays, flamenco strums, and punchy bass lines that all go together with a rhythmic pulse. This ambitious way of communicating on the guitar is demonstrated throughout the program, during which he discusses his background and his unique carbon fiber guitar.

Also featured on the program is Goshen-based songwriter, Anna PS, with a brand new song, “Cincinnati,” that she produced after a writer’s retreat. In addition, the show features a “Note from Rosie,” featuring the words of the late great Frank Zappa. Vera Tiani and Christine Merriman appear on the "Shoot the Moon" game show to answer questions linked to the biography and influences of Patrick Woods.