Two men killed in weekend shootings in South Bend

Two men are dead after two unrelated shootings in South Bend over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, police found 46-year-old Michael Kotowski dead in the 1700 block of East Bowman Street. Officials have charged Michael Kotowski’s brother Steven Kotowski with reckless homicide in Michael’s death, alleging Steven had been drinking while handling a firearm while the pair were hanging out.

According to court documents, family members were woken up to Michael Kotowski coming into the family residence saying "I shot him."

The second shooting took place Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. near Milton and St. Joseph streets. After gunfire was heard in the area, a man later walked into Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. On Monday, police identified the victim as 24-year-old Sergio Alvarez Jr.

An autopsy on Alvarez was scheduled for Monday.