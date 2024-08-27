© 2024 WVPE
Elkhart Area Career Center cuts ribbon on Surgical Tech Center

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published August 27, 2024 at 3:14 PM EDT
Elkhart Area Career Center Director, Brandon Eakins cuts the ribbon at the opening of the Surgical Tech Center.
Brandon Eakins, Director of the Elkhart Area Career Center, speaks at the ceremony.
Pete McCown, President of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, speaks at the ceremony.
Sterilizing equipment is one of the primary focuses of the Surgical Services program at the Elkhart Area Career Center.
A full-scale replica operating room will be used by EACC and Ivy Tech students.
The Surgical Services program at the Elkhart Area Career Center has a new facility for its students. The Surgical Tech Center had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the program. The ceremony attracted a wide range of attendees, including educators, medical professionals, and community members.

The Surgical Services program is entering its third year, replacing a certified nursing assistant program that ended after 20 years due to declining enrollment.

“We, as a school, said we’ve got to pivot in another direction,” Brandon Eakins, director of the Elkhart Area Career Center, said. “That’s what led us into this direction, along with a call from Beacon Medical Group that there was a need for surgical technicians.”

The new facility includes additional classroom and lab space, featuring a full-scale replica operating room. Students in the Surgical Services program learn the fundamentals of human anatomy, medical terminology, and instrument sterilization.

The Surgical Tech Center will be used by the EACC Surgical Services program during the day, while Ivy Tech students will have access in the evening.

The facility was funded entirely through grants and private donations, including a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.

“I’m delighted that we’ve had an opportunity to be involved with this,” said Pete McCown, president of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. “I’m proud of the partnership between Ivy Tech, the Elkhart Area Career Center, and Elkhart Community Schools. We are privileged to provide resources for these kinds of projects.”

In full disclosure, Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Area Career CenterIvy TechCommunity Foundation of Elkhart CountyElkhart Community Schoolssurgery
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
