Breeze makes Washington D.C. newest SBN non-stop flight

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published September 18, 2024 at 3:35 PM EDT
Beginning operations in 2021, Breeze Airways now serves over 50 cities.
Picasa
/
Provided
Beginning operations in 2021, Breeze Airways now serves over 50 cities.

Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will offer direct flights from South Bend International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport, beginning on Nov. 8. This marks the first non-stop route from South Bend to the nation’s capital. There are currently 15 non-stop destinations from SBN from other airlines.

The new service follows Breeze’s earlier announcement in August about launching operations in South Bend with flights to Orlando and Fort Myers. Breeze begins flying to Orlando Nov. 7 and to Fort Myers Feb. 5.

According to the airline, Washington will be on Mondays and Fridays, flights to Orlando will be Thursdays and Sundays, and Flights to Fort Myers will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Utah-based budget airline began operations in May of 2021 with only four destinations, but now offers services at over 50 airports across the country. South Bend is one of 13 new locations Breeze will begin flying to within the next six months.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
