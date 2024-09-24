© 2024 WVPE
St. Joe County to market community health workers

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 24, 2024 at 3:31 PM EDT
The St. Joseph County Health Department's community health workers. Left to right: Clara Davis, Jessica Robinson, Mercedes Lopez, Veronica Escobedo, Andrea Romo, La Rhonda Hosea, Emma Yazel, Kayla Clemons, Virginia Solis, Jonathan Carmona, Andrea Tobar, Kim Dreibelbeis and LaShawna Love. Missing from the picture is Rafael Lemus.
Provided
The St. Joseph County Health Department's community health workers. Left to right: Clara Davis, Jessica Robinson, Mercedes Lopez, Veronica Escobedo, Andrea Romo, La Rhonda Hosea, Emma Yazel, Kayla Clemons, Virginia Solis, Jonathan Carmona, Andrea Tobar, Kim Dreibelbeis and LaShawna Love. Missing from the picture is Rafael Lemus.

The St. Joseph County Health Department has been happy with its 3-year-old community health worker initiative, and it’s ready to get the word out.

It started in 2021 as an effort to prevent those who generally suffer the worse health outcomes, the poor and people of color, from contracting Covid. The health department got a U.S. Centers for Disease Control grant to hire eight community health workers.

That grant expired in August but the workers’ salaries have been picked up by the new Health First Indiana funding. That money is combining with county money to fund four more workers focused on lead poisoning prevention. The state health department is funding two more positions on maternal/infant health.

That’s 14 community health workers altogether, connecting people to community resources like housing referrals, mental health referrals, transportation for medical appointments, help paying for emergency needs like utility bills, and help finding primary care doctors and child care.

To market the program, on Tuesday county commissioners approved the department’s request for a three-month contract with Comcast. The county will pay the company’s marketing group to produce ads for both traditional TV and streaming, targeting lower-income single and single parent viewers.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
