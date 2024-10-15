Historic warehouse redevelopment to feature duckpin bowling and brewery

Duckpin bowling, a game similar to regular bowling but featuring smaller pins, balls, and lanes, is coming to South Bend. On Monday night, the South Bend Common Council approved a tax abatement for the redevelopment of 321 W. Wayne Street, a century-old warehouse.

The building, located one block north of Four Winds Field, originally served as a Ford dealership before becoming an automotive service center. The property has remained vacant for years. Owner Regina Emberton plans to create a multi-use building. According to Emberton’s petition for abatement, Ivy Alley Brewhouse will anchor the development with a brewery, pizza kitchen, tap room, duckpin bowling, and more. Emberton, who lives nearby, is excited to invest in her neighborhood.

“It’s a great location,” Emberton said. “It will bring entertainment and activity to an area where a lot of residents live. Both affordable housing and mixed use is proposed all around that area. I hope for it to be a nice bridge between downtown South Bend and the Near West Side Neighborhood.”

South Bend Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan also expressed excitement about the project.

“As a resident who lives three blocks from there,” Tomas Morgan said, “I’m excited about this development, and the development to come across the way, in the Gates parking lot.”

The property sits directly across the street from the Gates property, where Bare Hands Brewery planned to open a location, but the project never materialized.

Emberton’s petition also states that Indiana Landmarks and South Bend TradeWorks will focus on historic preservation initiatives, including opening their retail shop to activate the alley.