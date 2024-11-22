Lerner celebrates 100 years with free silent movie screening

The Lerner Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special event this Sunday, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration. The historic venue will host a free screening of The Navigator, a Buster Keaton silent film that originally premiered at the theater on opening night in 1924.

The event, which begins at 3 p.m., will feature live accompaniment on the theater’s iconic Kimball Pipe Organ by renowned organist Clark Wilson. Diana Lawson, chair of the Lerner Theatre’s Centennial Committee, said the event will offer a unique opportunity for the community to experience history firsthand.

“It’s going to be very much like a step back in time, where you can really see and feel what it was like in 1924 when the theater first opened,” Lawson said. "Along with the movie, Clark Wilson will play the original score on the organ, just as it was done back then."

The screening of The Navigator will be part of a larger celebration, including holiday-themed window displays at the Lerner, showcasing the history of the theater over the past century. Costumed actors from Premier Arts will also be on hand to add to the festive atmosphere. Complimentary popcorn will be available for all attendees.

Lawson encourages everyone to take time out of their Sunday to be part of this historic occasion.

“I hope people can carve out a little time to come and share in this event,” Lawson said. “These moments come and go, and we don’t think about them until we experience them. It’s incredible to think about how people entertained themselves 100 years ago, and to see how that has evolved over the years.”

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and no tickets are required. The event is free to the public.