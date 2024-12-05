Goshen approves variance for homeless shelter expansion

The Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance that will allow First Light Mission to expand its homeless shelter, increasing its capacity from 29 to 48 beds.

The variance clears the way for the shelter, currently housed in the former Riverdale Elementary School, to accommodate more individuals in need. The approval comes amid rising homelessness in the area, as First Light Mission has seen an increase in the number of people seeking shelter and services.

Mindy Morehead, executive director of First Light Mission, spoke at the meeting, explaining the critical role the shelter plays in the community.

"We want to meet the needs of as many people as possible, but we can’t solve homelessness completely. This expansion will help us make a difference, but it is only part of the solution," Morehead said. “At the end of the day, getting more kids off the street is our goal."

Over the years, demand for shelter has grown, and the mission has faced challenges in meeting the needs of individuals and families without enough space. The expansion, which includes additional sleeping quarters and shared spaces, aims to help alleviate some of the strain on the facility.

In addition to its primary mission of providing shelter, First Light Mission offers a range of services, including job training, counseling, and assistance with finding permanent housing. Morehead said that while the shelter can provide temporary refuge, long-term solutions are needed to address homelessness in Goshen.

“We need the community’s help,” Morehead said. "It’s about more than just beds. It’s about supporting families and individuals in crisis and helping them rebuild their lives."

Morehead urged residents to be proactive when they encounter someone in need, highlighting the importance of connecting individuals with local organizations that can offer assistance.

“If you see somebody in need, refer them to organizations,” she said. “There are people who want to help, but we need to work together to make a meaningful impact.”

The board’s decision was met with support from several members of the public, many of whom spoke in favor of the shelter’s work.

With the variance approved, First Light Mission now plans to move forward with renovations. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2025.