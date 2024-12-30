A Rosie Place brings joy and respite to medically fragile children

In South Bend, A Rosie Place for Children is offering a lifeline to families of medically fragile children. The specialty hospital provides 24-hour care for children requiring constant medical attention, while also offering respite for families through a variety of programs and services.

Founded by Tieal Bishop, A Rosie Place aims to create memorable experiences for children with complex medical needs, including those with ventilators or feeding tubes. “We let families journey with us and allow their children to have experiences, like their first sleepover,” Bishop said. “That’s the magic.”

The facility serves all 92 counties in Indiana and is the only one of its kind in the state. Children stay for up to 10 days at a time, receiving care from registered nurses while their families enjoy a much-needed break. A Rosie Place’s approach focuses on both medical care and emotional support, ensuring that the children and their families are cared for holistically.

Bishop explained that while some children at A Rosie Place may have developmental disabilities, they all face medical challenges that require specialized attention. “Our goal is to provide more than just medical care,” she said. “We offer an opportunity for kids to create memories and for families to feel supported.”

One key program, "Haven," brings families and caregivers together, offering emotional support and a sense of community. Bishop shared, “Families realize they’re not alone. We have anywhere from 100 to 200 people at each gathering. It’s a great referral source and a place where families can connect.”

Now, A Rosie Place is expanding its offerings with a new project called HeARTwork Studio. The state-of-the-art art space will combine traditional art techniques with cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, allowing children with limited mobility or communication skills to express themselves creatively.

The studio will feature "skyscreens," where children can create art on tablets, and their works will be displayed on screens overhead. Additionally, a special area will allow children to leave their mark on a lasting wall. “Children can use paint and create their legacy, and that wall will build over the years,” Bishop said.

The groundbreaking for HeARTwork Studio took place earlier this month, and construction is already underway, with plans for the space to open by the end of summer.

For families, the cost of all services at A Rosie Place is zero. Thanks to generous donations and grants, the organization can provide care and support free of charge. “We fundraise to make sure these children can come at no cost,” said Bishop.

Despite the challenges of serving a unique population, A Rosie Place has seen significant growth. It now serves children from across Indiana and surrounding states. The organization plans to expand further, with hopes to bring more respite care to families across the country. “In the next 10 years, we want to ensure that every child in America has access to this kind of care,” Bishop said, adding that a second location in Indianapolis is already being considered.

As A Rosie Place looks to the future, its mission remains clear: providing medically fragile children with the opportunity to experience childhood, and offering their families the support they desperately need.