Democratic Party stands by McBride on residency matter

The St. Joseph County Democratic Party is standing behind embattled South Bend common council member Sharon McBride, as her critics say she should resign because she’s not living in her district.

The party on Monday made its position clear in a Facebook post. Party Chair Diana Hess says party leaders conducted an investigation that included talking to McBride’s lawyer, Pete Agostino, consulting with Indiana election experts, and going to interview McBride at her Broadway Street home.

Hess says McBride tells the party that she’s been staying at her mother’s home because her home has a mold problem. She’s involved in a lawsuit with her homeowner’s insurance company over the matter.

McBride won the seat in a party caucus in 2018 after council member Randy Kelly resigned because he had moved out of the district. Hess says McBride’s plan to move back in once the mold is removed makes her situation different.

Agostino has noted that in 1988, the Indiana Election Board let Evan Bayh run for governor, despite having lived temporarily in Washington, because he always planned to move back.

"What we didn't want to do from the beginning was rush to judgment," Hess said. "The council is standing by here, her attorney is representing her, and I know she's not planning to resign."

At the council’s annual organizational meeting Monday night, McBride opted not to seek re-election as president. She nominated council member Canneth Lee instead and the council elected him.