South Bend Common Council to address key items in Monday’s meeting

The South Bend Common Council will meet tonight at 7 p.m. to discuss several important issues.

Public hearings will focus on proposed zoning changes for the revitalization of the old Drewry’s Brewery site, the rezoning of a newly constructed duplex, and plans for a low-barrier intake center. Council members will also consider an ordinance to adopt an investment policy for the city for the years 2025 through 2028.

In addition, resolutions will be presented, including a fiscal plan for the Lafayette Falls annexation area. Other economic revitalization proposals include stabilizing the long-vacant Studebaker Administration Building and expanding operations at GTA Containers.

The Council will also review a zoning ordinance for a residential property on Lincolnway West that is proposed to be converted into a day spa.

The meeting will take place in the council chambers on the 4th floor of the County-City Building.