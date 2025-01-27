© 2025 WVPE
South Bend Common Council to address key items in Monday’s meeting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published January 27, 2025 at 2:21 PM EST
Monday night's South Bend Common Council meeting will be held at the City-County building.

The South Bend Common Council will meet tonight at 7 p.m. to discuss several important issues.

Public hearings will focus on proposed zoning changes for the revitalization of the old Drewry’s Brewery site, the rezoning of a newly constructed duplex, and plans for a low-barrier intake center. Council members will also consider an ordinance to adopt an investment policy for the city for the years 2025 through 2028.

In addition, resolutions will be presented, including a fiscal plan for the Lafayette Falls annexation area. Other economic revitalization proposals include stabilizing the long-vacant Studebaker Administration Building and expanding operations at GTA Containers.

The Council will also review a zoning ordinance for a residential property on Lincolnway West that is proposed to be converted into a day spa.

The meeting will take place in the council chambers on the 4th floor of the County-City Building.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell