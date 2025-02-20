New housing project coming to Goshen to serve vulnerable populations

A new housing project aimed at providing stable housing for vulnerable populations is set to break ground in Elkhart County. Oaklawn, in partnership with Lacasa, is developing the Lakeview Drive apartments on Oaklawn’s Goshen campus. The project will provide housing for several vulnerable groups, including individuals 55 and older who are experiencing homelessness.

Mary Bales, Oaklawn's Manager of Housing, emphasized the importance of stable housing for mental wellness.

“It is really hard to separate stable housing from mental wellness. By providing somebody with a stable place to come home to, to lay their head down, and to lock their door… every single person deserves that sense of safety,” Bales said.

The project is supported by the Indiana Housing and Development Authority and the Corporation for Supportive Housing, which Bales says are providing critical funding and resources.

“The most exciting part of this housing is it’s going to fit a variety of community needs,” she added.

Construction is expected to begin next month, with the first units opening within a couple of years.