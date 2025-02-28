© 2025 WVPE
Trump DOJ drops minority hiring suit against South Bend police

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 28, 2025 at 4:41 PM EST
South Bend Police Department's most recent officer recruit class taking the oath to serve and protect in a May ceremony. The U.S. Justice Department Friday filed a federal lawsuit against the city, alleging its written and physical fitness officer applicant tests discriminate against Black and female applicants, respectively.
Provided
The South Bend Police Department's officer recruit class taking the oath to serve and protect in a May ceremony. The U.S. Justice Department Wednesday dropped a federal lawsuit against the city, filed by the Biden Administration, that had alleged its written and physical fitness officer applicant tests discriminate against Black and female applicants, respectively.

The Trump Administration this week dropped Biden Administration lawsuits against some police departments over their hiring practices for minority job applicants. That includes a suit against the South Bend Police Department.

In October the Justice Department sued the city alleging that its hiring process for entry-level police officers discriminates against Black and female applicants. Specifically, the suit argued that the department uses a written exam that discriminates against Black applicants and a physical fitness test that discriminates against women.

The Justice Department had said the tests “do not meaningfully distinguish between applicants who can and cannot perform the position of entry-level police officer.”

But on Wednesday Trump’s Justice Department dropped the lawsuits. In a statement, new Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “American communities deserve firefighters and police officers to be chosen for their skill and dedication to public safety — not to meet DEI quotas.”

As he did in October, South Bend Mayor James Muller declined WVPE’s interview request Friday. But in a written statement Mueller said he’s “glad the Department of Justice dismissed this baseless lawsuit, which was an inappropriate use of federal power.

The city statement also quotes Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski as saying, “From the beginning we believed facts and common sense would prevail.”
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Police DepartmentTrumpBidenminorityhiring
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
