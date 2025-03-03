© 2025 WVPE
Goshen’s receivership program targets neglected homes

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:28 PM EST
Newly opened Wilden Avenue in Goshen on November 17, 2023.
Marek Mazurek
/
WVPE
Neighborhoods in Goshen could see property values go up, as the city's receivership program is set up to repair blighted homes.

The city of Goshen's receivership program is working to address homes in serious disrepair, aiming to improve neighborhoods and raise property values.

Building Commissioner Myron Grise explained that the program focuses on properties that have become neglected and affect the surrounding area. "The ones we deal with are in really bad shape," Grise said.

When the city identifies a home in need of repair, the program allows for a designated receiver to take control of the property and make necessary improvements. "The receiver is a person that's gonna repair it under our jurisdiction of, you know, what needs to be repaired and what doesn't need to be repaired," Grise explained.

Grise added that bringing these properties back up to code not only helps the individual home but also stabilizes the neighborhood. "So when a house is in really bad shape, the houses around them are devalued somewhat," Grise said. "So then we bring these back up to code, it helps us bring up the value of even the neighbors' properties."

Once the repairs are completed, the city either sells or rents the property to recover its costs. Grise noted that several homes near downtown Goshen are currently being repaired, helping to improve the community overall.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team GoshenrepairsNeighborhood
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
