Goshen’s receivership program targets neglected homes

The city of Goshen's receivership program is working to address homes in serious disrepair, aiming to improve neighborhoods and raise property values.

Building Commissioner Myron Grise explained that the program focuses on properties that have become neglected and affect the surrounding area. "The ones we deal with are in really bad shape," Grise said.

When the city identifies a home in need of repair, the program allows for a designated receiver to take control of the property and make necessary improvements. "The receiver is a person that's gonna repair it under our jurisdiction of, you know, what needs to be repaired and what doesn't need to be repaired," Grise explained.

Grise added that bringing these properties back up to code not only helps the individual home but also stabilizes the neighborhood. "So when a house is in really bad shape, the houses around them are devalued somewhat," Grise said. "So then we bring these back up to code, it helps us bring up the value of even the neighbors' properties."

Once the repairs are completed, the city either sells or rents the property to recover its costs. Grise noted that several homes near downtown Goshen are currently being repaired, helping to improve the community overall.