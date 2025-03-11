Full closure for Cleveland and Beech intersection to begin in May

The intersection of Cleveland and Beech Roads will be closed from mid to late May through the summer, disrupting daily commutes for thousands of drivers.

According to the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), more than 10,000 people commute daily from St. Joseph County to Elkhart County, and about 2,500 commute in the opposite direction. Cleveland Road serves as one of the primary routes for these commuters.

NIPSCO, along with subcontractors, began work on the intersection on Monday, March 10, 2025, and will continue through the spring. Once NIPSCO completes its work, Rieth-Riley Asphalt Paving Company will begin construction of the roundabout, which will require a full closure of the intersection for several months. The closure is expected to last through the summer, but the intersection must reopen by mid-October.

During the project, lane closures and restrictions will be in place along Cleveland Road, from Buckeye Road to Ash Road, and along Beech Road, south of the Toll Road bridge. Flaggers or temporary traffic signals will direct traffic through these areas until the full closure begins in May.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and consider using alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.