Goshen installs new baby box for mothers in crisis

The Goshen Fire Department has installed a new baby box at the Central Fire Station, providing a safe and anonymous place for mothers in crisis to surrender their newborns. The initiative, funded by the Community Foundation, is designed to offer another option for mothers facing difficult circumstances.

Goshen Fire Chief Anthony Powell explains the significance of the new addition. "It’s another tool in our toolbox to provide another avenue for a mother that’s struggling," Powell said.

The baby box, equipped with an alarm system, alerts staff when a child is placed inside. Once the baby is placed in the climate-controlled bassinet, the outside door automatically locks, ensuring the child's safety. Powell emphasized that the box maintains a consistent temperature between seventy-five and eighty degrees at all times.

“The baby box itself is climate controlled, and it’s kept between seventy-five and eighty degrees at all times,” Powell said.

The box also includes a pamphlet with counseling resources for mothers, providing them with information on support services. This addition not only ensures the safety of the child but also offers mothers an opportunity to seek assistance and support.

The baby box program was created by Monica Kelsey, a Woodburn, Indiana native, who knows firsthand the impact of abandonment. Kelsey was abandoned as an infant, and her personal experience drives her passion for providing safe alternatives for mothers in crisis.

“She herself was a child of abandonment when she was a baby. So it’s a real passion for her,” Powell said.

The installation of this baby box adds another layer of support to the Goshen community, giving mothers a safe, secure option in their time of need while offering both the child and the mother a chance for a better future.