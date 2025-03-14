St. Joseph County approves off-road vehicle use on county roads

St. Joseph County is now one of 84 counties in Indiana to allow off-road vehicles (ORVs) on unincorporated county roads. The St. Joseph County Common Council passed the ordinance on Tuesday, which excludes city, town, and state roads.

South Bend resident Tanner Harman voiced his support for the ordinance, highlighting its potential to boost local business. “The only place to ride them is to leave St. Joe County, which takes the business with it,” Harman said.

The ordinance includes several restrictions: riders must be at least 18 years old, use headlights and taillights, and ride in single file when in groups. Additionally, the sheriff has the authority to close roads if ORVs pose a safety hazard. Snowmobiles will also be allowed on county roads when conditions permit, but golf carts and farm vehicles are excluded.

The ordinance passed with a unanimous 9-0 vote.