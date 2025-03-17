© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOE releases funding to restart Palisades Nuclear Plant

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published March 17, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
Palisades Nuclear plant owned by Holtec. Holtec is reportedly set to receive a $1.5 billion loan from the Department Energy to open the plant.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission
/
WVPE
Palisades Nuclear plant owned by Holtec. Holtec is reportedly set to receive a $1.5 billion loan from the Department Energy to open the plant.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released over $56 million in funding to Holtec International to help restart the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Michigan. This marks the second disbursement of a $1.52 billion loan guarantee aimed at returning the plant to operation.

The Palisades Nuclear Plant, which shut down in 2022, is expected to generate 800 megawatts of power once it restarts. The project could create or retain up to 600 jobs in the region, many of which will be filled by former workers at the plant.

The restart is contingent on approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Holtec will use the funds to ensure the plant meets NRC safety and compliance requirements.

The funding is part of a broader effort by the DOE to support energy projects that increase domestic energy production and bolster the country’s energy security.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Palisadesnuclear plantFunding
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell