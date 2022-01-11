-
WVPE Morning Edition Host Kent Fulmer talks with Dr. Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools. They discuss education funding in the…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal agency has awarded Indiana housing authorities $35 million for large-scale projects to modernize public housing around the…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have moved to stop the state from distributing additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to more…
-
With the upcoming legislative session rapidly approaching, lawmakers are gearing up for a series of major decisions – including how much money to send to…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday $51 million in funding to continue expanding access to broadband in the state. The investment comes at a time when…
-
An Indiana congressman introduced a bill that would block federal funding for schools and colleges if they don’t offer classroom teaching by this…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have agreed to $321 million in spending that will be used to combat the coronavirus,…
-
Lawmakers are considering restrictions on how often schools in need of additional funding can propose referendum measures to local taxpayers, and…
-
At a hotel near the interstate in Elkhart, you might find Janet Reason serving drinks to business travelers in the lobby. She often starts up…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has opened the door to potentially boosting school funding and teacher pay after weeks of refuting any plans on…