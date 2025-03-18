© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart moves forward with Fire Station #6 replacement

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published March 18, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
The current Elkhart Fire Station #6 on the corner of Bristol Street and Osolo Road.
Provided
The current Elkhart Fire Station #6 on the corner of Bristol Street and Osolo Road.

The City of Elkhart is moving forward with plans to replace Fire Station #6, despite concerns from one city council member about potential site contamination.

At Monday night's city council meeting, members held the first reading of an ordinance that would appropriate nearly $9 million for the new fire station. The proposed site, located off Ada Drive about a mile and a half from the current station, will replace the smallest fire station in the city. The new facility is expected to improve service to Elkhart's northeast neighborhoods.

Councilman David Henke expressed concerns about possible contamination at the proposed site, which is near the Lane Street groundwater contamination area. However, Elkhart Director of Communications Alex Otto said an environmental consultant has already assessed the site.

“They did a phase one environmental site assessment, and they found that there was no risk in this property,” Otto said.

Construction of the new station is scheduled to begin in June, with the city hoping to complete the project by 2026.

In addition to the new station, Otto highlighted that the fire department is also in a hiring phase. He noted the national shortage of firefighters, but emphasized the department's competitive pay and benefits.

“There’s a national shortage of firefighters. We are in a hiring phase as well. They have really competitive pay, wonderful benefits. It’s a career, not just a job,” Otto said.

The ordinance for the new fire station will have its second reading next month.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Fire DepartmentFire StationCity of Elkhartcontaminated site
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell