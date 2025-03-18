Elkhart moves forward with Fire Station #6 replacement

The City of Elkhart is moving forward with plans to replace Fire Station #6, despite concerns from one city council member about potential site contamination.

At Monday night's city council meeting, members held the first reading of an ordinance that would appropriate nearly $9 million for the new fire station. The proposed site, located off Ada Drive about a mile and a half from the current station, will replace the smallest fire station in the city. The new facility is expected to improve service to Elkhart's northeast neighborhoods.

Councilman David Henke expressed concerns about possible contamination at the proposed site, which is near the Lane Street groundwater contamination area. However, Elkhart Director of Communications Alex Otto said an environmental consultant has already assessed the site.

“They did a phase one environmental site assessment, and they found that there was no risk in this property,” Otto said.

Construction of the new station is scheduled to begin in June, with the city hoping to complete the project by 2026.

In addition to the new station, Otto highlighted that the fire department is also in a hiring phase. He noted the national shortage of firefighters, but emphasized the department's competitive pay and benefits.

“There’s a national shortage of firefighters. We are in a hiring phase as well. They have really competitive pay, wonderful benefits. It’s a career, not just a job,” Otto said.

The ordinance for the new fire station will have its second reading next month.