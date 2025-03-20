© 2025 WVPE
Goodwill opens new Elkhart campus with ribbon-cutting ceremony

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published March 20, 2025 at 9:54 AM EDT
Many community leaders, including Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson participated in Goodwill's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Mike Murrell
/
WVPE
Goodwill Industries of Michiana opened its new Elkhart Campus Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Woodlawn Crossing, the former Sears store on Hively Avenue.

The new facility brings multiple existing programs under one roof, including workforce training, adult education, and health services. Goodwill President and CEO Debie Coble expressed excitement about the expanded services available to the community.

"I am just so excited about the well-roundedness of what we get to do moving forward," Coble said.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and other community leaders attended the event, underscoring the campus's importance to the city's economic development efforts.

Cheri Avery, a graduate of Goodwill’s workforce program, shared her personal connection to the new space.

"I can feel the love in this building. This building will change lives. It changed my life, and I hope everyone takes this opportunity to change their life as well," Avery said, becoming emotional during her speech.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Goodwill Industries of MichianaGoodwillCity of Elkhartribbon cuttingRod Roberson
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
