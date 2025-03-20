Goodwill opens new Elkhart campus with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Goodwill Industries of Michiana opened its new Elkhart Campus Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Woodlawn Crossing, the former Sears store on Hively Avenue.

The new facility brings multiple existing programs under one roof, including workforce training, adult education, and health services. Goodwill President and CEO Debie Coble expressed excitement about the expanded services available to the community.

"I am just so excited about the well-roundedness of what we get to do moving forward," Coble said.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and other community leaders attended the event, underscoring the campus's importance to the city's economic development efforts.

Cheri Avery, a graduate of Goodwill’s workforce program, shared her personal connection to the new space.

"I can feel the love in this building. This building will change lives. It changed my life, and I hope everyone takes this opportunity to change their life as well," Avery said, becoming emotional during her speech.