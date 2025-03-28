Notre Dame to hold Mulch Madness event to help combat lead exposure

Notre Dame students will be hard at work this Saturday, mulching homes in the LaSalle Park and Near Northwest neighborhoods as part of the annual Mulch Madness event aimed at reducing lead exposure in the community.

The event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being organized by the Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team. In addition to mulching, volunteers will provide free lead screening kits and blood testing for children under six. The event will also offer assistance with completing lead remediation grant paperwork for residents.

The focus of the event is to protect children from lead hazards found in soil around older homes. According to Heidi Beidinger, an epidemiologist with the Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team, lead paint that deteriorates over time can end up in the soil surrounding homes, where it poses a significant risk, especially to young children.

“We are not going to eradicate lead. We need to learn how to live lead safe,” Beidinger said. “Lead exposure can be harmful, and we need to do everything we can to protect our kids.”

In addition to the mulching, lead testing will be available at the Near Northwest Neighborhood and Charles Black community centers. The South Bend Health Department will provide free blood testing for children, which will help identify early signs of lead exposure.

Beidinger emphasized that lead poisoning can have serious long-term effects on children’s health. “Lead poisoning is directly connected to decreases in IQ points, resulting in lower reading scores,” she said. “It’s crucial that we address this issue early on to prevent long-term developmental problems.”

Residents can pick up mulch at the community centers or volunteer to help with mulching efforts. While participation is usually limited to Notre Dame, St. Mary’s, and Holy Cross students, anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to join at 10 a.m. at either community center.

The Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team has made it their mission to raise awareness about lead exposure and provide accessible resources to help families reduce the risks. The team hopes that Mulch Madness will not only help beautify the neighborhoods but also keep families safe from the dangers of lead.