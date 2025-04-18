Dyngus Day continues in Michiana with music, food and tradition

On Easter Monday, communities across Michiana will mark Dyngus Day — a Polish tradition that blends family, food, music and politics.

Observed the day after Easter, Dyngus Day has roots in Poland, where it developed as a joyful family celebration following the solemnity of Easter Sunday. Timothy Hudak, president of the West Side Democratic Club in South Bend, said the holiday gave families time to gather and celebrate together after religious observances.

“Easter Monday was always their day to rejoice, for the Lord has risen, and spend time with the family,” Hudak said. “They got together more so than on Easter because they were too busy going to church on Easter.”

In the 1930s, the West Side Democratic Club helped turn Dyngus Day into a political tradition in South Bend, using it as an opportunity for elected officials, candidates and voters to gather informally. The holiday has drawn visits from figures including Robert F. Kennedy during his 1968 presidential campaign and former President Bill Clinton.

“Dyngus Day was more of a family holiday than anything else, and we commandeered it,” Hudak said.

Events are planned throughout the region Monday, featuring live music, dancing, raffles and traditional Polish food. Activities will take place at American Legion halls, social clubs, and other gathering spots in South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle and North Liberty.

Dyngus Day events in the Michiana area include:



American Legion Post 284

23571 Grant Road, South Bend

Opens at 11 a.m.; E-Z Tones Polka band begins at 3 p.m.

23571 Grant Road, South Bend Opens at 11 a.m.; E-Z Tones Polka band begins at 3 p.m. American Legion Post 297

486 E. Michigan St., New Carlisle

Hosts a Polish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

486 E. Michigan St., New Carlisle Hosts a Polish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. American Legion Post 357

5414 W. Sample St., South Bend

Doors open at noon; live music by This End Up from 2 to 6 p.m.

5414 W. Sample St., South Bend Doors open at noon; live music by This End Up from 2 to 6 p.m. Crumstown Conservation Club

59440 Crumstown Hwy., North Liberty

Doors open at 7 a.m.; Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze performs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

59440 Crumstown Hwy., North Liberty Doors open at 7 a.m.; Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze performs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. DeAmicis Italian Club

302 W. 11th St., Mishawaka

Opens at 11:30 a.m.; Polish food available until 6:30 p.m.

302 W. 11th St., Mishawaka Opens at 11:30 a.m.; Polish food available until 6:30 p.m. DiLoreto Club

914 Division St., Mishawaka

Open from 4 to 9 p.m.

914 Division St., Mishawaka Open from 4 to 9 p.m. Hedwig Memorial Center

331 S. Scott St., South Bend

Hosts live entertainment and Polish food from noon to 8 p.m.

331 S. Scott St., South Bend Hosts live entertainment and Polish food from noon to 8 p.m. South Bend Firefighters Local 362

4025 Lincolnway W., South Bend

Doors open at 10 a.m.; buffet at 10:30 a.m.; live music by Blammo from 6 to 10 p.m.

4025 Lincolnway W., South Bend Doors open at 10 a.m.; buffet at 10:30 a.m.; live music by Blammo from 6 to 10 p.m. West Side Democratic & Civic Club

617 S. Warren St., South Bend

Opens at 9 a.m.; Polish meal included with admission.

Though the Polish population on South Bend’s west side is smaller than in past decades, Hudak said the holiday’s spirit remains strong.

“Just like everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone’s Polish on Dyngus Day,” he said.

Hudak also urged attendees to celebrate responsibly.

“People need to have somebody that’s sober driving them around,” he said. “Let’s be safe and smart.”