Dyngus Day continues in Michiana with music, food and tradition
On Easter Monday, communities across Michiana will mark Dyngus Day — a Polish tradition that blends family, food, music and politics.
Observed the day after Easter, Dyngus Day has roots in Poland, where it developed as a joyful family celebration following the solemnity of Easter Sunday. Timothy Hudak, president of the West Side Democratic Club in South Bend, said the holiday gave families time to gather and celebrate together after religious observances.
“Easter Monday was always their day to rejoice, for the Lord has risen, and spend time with the family,” Hudak said. “They got together more so than on Easter because they were too busy going to church on Easter.”
In the 1930s, the West Side Democratic Club helped turn Dyngus Day into a political tradition in South Bend, using it as an opportunity for elected officials, candidates and voters to gather informally. The holiday has drawn visits from figures including Robert F. Kennedy during his 1968 presidential campaign and former President Bill Clinton.
“Dyngus Day was more of a family holiday than anything else, and we commandeered it,” Hudak said.
Events are planned throughout the region Monday, featuring live music, dancing, raffles and traditional Polish food. Activities will take place at American Legion halls, social clubs, and other gathering spots in South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle and North Liberty.
Dyngus Day events in the Michiana area include:
- American Legion Post 284
23571 Grant Road, South Bend
Opens at 11 a.m.; E-Z Tones Polka band begins at 3 p.m.
- American Legion Post 297
486 E. Michigan St., New Carlisle
Hosts a Polish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- American Legion Post 357
5414 W. Sample St., South Bend
Doors open at noon; live music by This End Up from 2 to 6 p.m.
- Crumstown Conservation Club
59440 Crumstown Hwy., North Liberty
Doors open at 7 a.m.; Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze performs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- DeAmicis Italian Club
302 W. 11th St., Mishawaka
Opens at 11:30 a.m.; Polish food available until 6:30 p.m.
- DiLoreto Club
914 Division St., Mishawaka
Open from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Hedwig Memorial Center
331 S. Scott St., South Bend
Hosts live entertainment and Polish food from noon to 8 p.m.
- South Bend Firefighters Local 362
4025 Lincolnway W., South Bend
Doors open at 10 a.m.; buffet at 10:30 a.m.; live music by Blammo from 6 to 10 p.m.
- West Side Democratic & Civic Club
617 S. Warren St., South Bend
Opens at 9 a.m.; Polish meal included with admission.
Though the Polish population on South Bend’s west side is smaller than in past decades, Hudak said the holiday’s spirit remains strong.
“Just like everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone’s Polish on Dyngus Day,” he said.
Hudak also urged attendees to celebrate responsibly.
“People need to have somebody that’s sober driving them around,” he said. “Let’s be safe and smart.”