Goshen seeks loan for new water treatment facility

The City of Goshen is pursuing a low-interest loan through Indiana’s State Revolving Fund to help build a new water treatment facility.

The proposed plant would replace aging infrastructure at the city’s two existing treatment sites, which face limitations due to space, outdated equipment and evolving environmental regulations. City officials say the project has been in development for several years.

“We’ve been working on this for many years and feel we have a good basis for going forward,” said Dustin Sailor, Goshen’s director of public works. “The contaminants we have in the water—they’re very low concentration—and so that’s just another factor of what is the city’s long-term goal here.”

The city purchased 78 acres near the Goshen airport for the new facility. The site sits outside the city’s industrial zones and has passed extensive testing for both water quality and aquifer capacity.

“We’ve done extensive testing for aquifer capacity and then also water quality, and have identified that, really, as our next best source for water for the city,” Sailor said.

The Indiana Finance Authority is expected to announce loan approvals in July. If Goshen is selected, the city plans to move quickly into the design and construction phases.